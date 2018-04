Finals Team Results from prep track and field meets held on Saturday, May 7, 2016.

Great Falls High/Capital/Big Sky:

Boys:

1. Helena Capital - 78

2. Big Sky - 53

3. Great Falls - 49

Girls:

1. Helena Capital - 89

2. Big Sky - 49

3.Great Falls - 43

Helena High/C.M. Russell/Belgrade:

Boys:

1. Helena - 97

2. C.M. Russell - 53

3. Belgrade - 31



Girls:

1. C.M. Russell - 79.5

2. Helena High - 75.5

3. Belgrade - 23