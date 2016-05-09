Cascade Conferece Softball All-Conference Teams

Oregon Tech's Ali Graham has been named the 2016 Cascade Collegiate Conference Softball Player of the Year after a voting of the league's head coaches, the conference office announced.



Graham, a freshman Chehalis, Wash., appeared in 40 games for the Owls in which she earned the second highest batting average in the conference at .448. Out of her 60 hits on the year, 12 were doubles and nine made it beyond the fence, as she tied for her team lead in home runs.



Along with player of the year honors, Graham was named the conference Newcomer of the Year. Adding to her performance at the plate, Graham appeared in 28 games as a pitcher, tallying an ERA of 2.82 with 10 wins in just over 99 innings pitched.



Corban's Jessica Holsinger was crowned the CCC Pitcher of the Year, earning 18 wins in 26 starts for the Warriors. Holsinger finished the season with an ERA of 2.28 through 153.1 innings pitched, leading the conference in strikeouts with 138.



Second year head coach Jessica Pistole was voted the Cascade Conference Coach of the Year after leading Southern Oregon to the West Division Regular Season Championship. Under Pistole's guidance the Raiders earned an overall record of 36-16, going 20-8 in conference and 15-5 in the West Division.



Below is the complete list of postseason awards and All-Conference Nominees.



Player of the Year – Ali Graham, Oregon Tech

Pitcher of the Year – Jessica Holsinger, Corban

Newcomer of the Year – Ali Graham, Oregon Tech

Coach of the Year – Jessica Pistole, Southern Oregon



First Team All-Conference



NameInstitutionYearPos.Hometown

Shayla KaplenBritish ColumbiaJROFRichmond, B.C.

Tianna SellCarrollFRCMead, Col.

Destiny TurnerCollege of IdahoJRCBoise, Idaho

Katie RoweCollege of IdahoSRIFCoeur d'Alene, Idaho

Jessica HolsingerCorbanSRPEagle, Idaho

Iris RodriguezCorbanJRIFWarden, Wash.

Taylor EildersCorbanJROFCameron Park, Calif.

Maddy MeltonCorbanSOOFSalem, Ore.

Haley HessEastern OregonSRIFFinley, Wash.

Marisa GonzalezEastern OregonSRIFNyssa, Ore.

Keeley VanBlaricomGreat FallsSRPSouthey, Saskatchewan

Ashlee ColeNorthwest ChristianSODPFlorence, Ore.

Ali GrahamOregon TechFRDPChehalis, Wash.

Tara MoatesOregon TechSOIFKlamath Falls, Ore.

Ann-Marie GuischerOregon TechSRPThe Dalles, Ore.

Kelsey RandallSouthern OregonSOIFConcord, Calif.

Sydney WhiteSouthern OregonSRPClovis, Calif.

Kayleen SmithSouthern OregonJRIFUnion City, Calif.



Second Team All-Conference



NameInstitutionYearPos.Hometown

Hillary StrelauBritish ColumbiaJRIFRichmond, B.C.

Paige BlakeCarrollSOOFHenderson, Nev.

Allie MendezCorbanJRPStockton, Calif.

Hailey KlineEastern OregonSOPPendleton, Ore.

Hali GruntowiczGreat FallsJRDPGreat Falls, Mont.

Parker FritterNorthwest ChristianSROFVancouver, Wash.

Cassidy HoglundOregon TechJRIFScappoose, Ore.

Katie VirtueOregon TechSOOFSweet Home, Ore.

McKenzie ShrumOregon TechSROFGlide, Ore.

Victoria MackeySouthern OregonFRPBenicia, Calif.



Honorable Mention: Allison Bayer, SO, Carroll, Justine Taylor, SR, Carroll, Megan Gipe, JR, Carroll, Kristin Paulazzo, SO, College of Idaho, Cheyenne Barker, JR, Eastern Oregon, Ricki Tacdol, SR, Northwest, Tyler Burke, JR, Southern Oregon



Gold Gloves

Pitcher: Allie Mendez, JR, Corban

Catcher: Destiny Turner, JR, College of Idaho

First Base: Allison Beyer, SO, Carroll

Second Base: Cassidy Hoglund, JR, Oregon Tech

Short Stop: Kelsey Randall, SO, Southern Oregon

Third Base: Alexa Gonzalez, SR, Southern Oregon

Outfield: McKenzie Shrum, SR, Oregon Tech;

Outfield: Courtney Cloud, JR, Carroll

Outfield: Hailey Chambers, JR, College of Idaho