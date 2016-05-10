CMR Prepares for Second Crosstown Matchup

The C.M. Russell softball team is getting ready for another crosstown matchup against Great Falls High on Tuesday. The Rustlers were undefeated going into the first crosstown matchup of the season, and the Bison delivered the Rustlers softball team its first loss of the year too.

The rain in the Electric City wouldn't stop the Rustlers from preparing for crosstown on Tuesday. C.M. Russell lost to the Great Falls High 7-4 on May 3, 2016. On Saturday, the Rustlers and the Bison swept Eastern Conference opponents Billings Senior and Billings Skyview. With both teams coming off wins, C.M. Russell head coach Lindsey Gustafson says she hopes her team gets its offense going from the jump when competing against Great Falls high school.

"We really respect Great Falls High and they came out ready to play and we didn't respond, and I think this next match up should be a good one. It shows how we've worked in the last week and prepared for them again and obviously we want to come back and show that we can play better than that," said head coach Lindsey Gustafson.

"So even though it's crosstown, we think of it as any other game because we go into it, play our game, hit the ball, play defense and we got to make sure that we keep our heads and stay focused," said senior Kathryn Heryla.

The crosstown matchup between C.M. Russell and Great Falls High is scheduled for Tuesday, May 10, 2016 at 4:30 p.m. at the Multi-Sports Complex in Great Falls. There's also a crosstown match up between Helena High and Capital on Tuesday, May 10, 2016 at 5:30 p.m. at N.W. Park in Helena. There's also a crosstown track and field meet on Tuesday, May 10, 2016 at 4:00 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls.