Final scores from prep softball on May 14, 2016.

Class AA Softball:

Capital vs. Senior 9-2 (Senior)

Capital vs. Skyview 9-2 (Skyview)

Helena High vs. Senior 12-7 (Helena High)

Helena High vs. Skyview 2-3 (Skyview)

2016 Laverne Combo Softball Invitational:

Conrad vs. Deer Lodge 10-0 (Conrad)

Florence vs. Browning 26-0 (Florence)

Fergus vs. Polson 5-3 (Polson)

Havre vs. Miles City 6-5 (Havre)

Butte Central vs. Belgrade 7-2 (Belgrade)