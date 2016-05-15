5/14 Class B/C Central Girls Divisional Tennis Finals

Final results from the Class B/C Central Divisional Tennis meet in Great Falls, MT.

Top 4 Singles Winners:

1st: Cassidy Clotfelter (Fairfield)

2nd: Emily Clotfelter (Fairfield)

3rd: Mackenzie Rosenbaum (Fairfield)

4th: Megahan Gannon (Simms)

Top 4 Doubles Winners:

1st: Amelia Konen/Annie Townsend (Fairfield)

2nd: Serenity Juedeman/Lexi Giles (Ft. Benton)

3rd: Michaela Rasmussen/Ciara Coxe (Simms)

4th: Hannah Montgomery/Madison Gordon (Fairfield)

Team Scores:

1st: Fairfield - 61

2nd: Simms - 23

3rd: Ft. Benton - 18

4th: Valier - 7

*Note: Top four singles players and top three doubles teams will advance to the State Tournament that will be held in Missoula on May 19-21, 2016.