5/14 Class B/C Central Girls Divisional Tennis Finals

Final results from the Class B/C Central Divisional Tennis meet in Great Falls, MT.
Top 4 Singles Winners:
1st: Cassidy Clotfelter (Fairfield)
2nd: Emily Clotfelter (Fairfield)
3rd: Mackenzie Rosenbaum (Fairfield)
4th: Megahan Gannon (Simms)
Top 4 Doubles Winners:
1st: Amelia Konen/Annie Townsend (Fairfield)
2nd: Serenity Juedeman/Lexi Giles (Ft. Benton)
3rd: Michaela Rasmussen/Ciara Coxe (Simms)
4th: Hannah Montgomery/Madison Gordon (Fairfield)
Team Scores:
1st: Fairfield - 61
2nd: Simms - 23
3rd: Ft. Benton - 18
4th: Valier - 7
*Note: Top four singles players and top three doubles teams will advance to the State Tournament that will be held in Missoula on May 19-21, 2016.