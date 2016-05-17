Argos Softball Defeats Campbellsville in Second Day of NAIA Opening Rounds

UGF's number two pitcher, junior Shelby Abeyta threw a gem after allowing a leadoff home run as the Lady Argos defeated Campbellsville (Ky.) 5-1. UGF beat CU 4-1 in the previous day of the tournament with senior Keeley Van Blaricom inside the circle.

Senior Alex Lowry hit a matching solo jack in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game up and UGF took the lead with a 2-run rally in the bottom of the third. Another 2-run effort in the fifth sealed it.

Abeyta finished with a 4 hit, 1 ER, 8 K, complete game.

UGF will face Morningside College (Iowa) in the Championship Round of the Morningside Bracket. MC beat UGF 3-1 earlier in the day, meaning the Lady Argos will have to get two straight wins off of the Mustangs to move on to the 2016 NAIA Softball World Series. The first game will be played at 1 p.m. MT, on Wednesday, May 18 with the second directly following if needed.

University of Great Falls Sports Information