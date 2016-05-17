Helena Bighorns Name Bob Richards as New Coach and General Manager

The Helena Bighorns introduced Bob Richards as their new head coach and general manager as he replaces former coach and general manager Jon Jonasson. This is a homecoming for Richards as he played for former Helena Coach Scott Cunningham from 1996 to 1999 and coached under him during the 2007 and 2008 seasons. The hiring Bob Richards comes on the heels of the team missing the playoffs for the first time in 14 years, and he knows wins are just as important as building up the players.

"So we are obviously build them as people, build them as players and then, it's just going to be fun here. I just know that this is a good program. I know there's good support from fans and from businesses. We just plan on putting together a team so when they look back and hopefully move on is obviously, what we are trying to do -- their memories are going to be as fond as mine," said new head coach Bob Richards.