Pet of the Week: Francis

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls - This week, KFBB is featuring Francis as our pet of the week. He's available right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls. 

Francis is a 10-year-old cat with very, fluffy, beautiful fur. He came here to the center after his owner passed away, and now Francis and his five brothers and sisters are all looking for new homes. 

"They're currently living together in the cat community. They're all still friends and playing together. " said Erin Doran, Marketing Director at the MAAC. 

As for Francis, he has a very laid back personality. he loves to sit on your lap and be pet--and as i found out--he's so loveable it's actually hard  to set him down. 

"He's very, very sweet. He loves people. He loves anybody. We're not sure if he gets along with dogs, but he definitely gets along with other cats," said Doran.

If you're interested in adopting Francis, you're welcome to stop by the center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call the center at 406-727-PETS. For more information, go here. 

