5/21: Class B/C State Tennis Tournament Final Day - Highlights and Results

Highlights and final results from the 2016 Class B/C State tennis tournament in Missoula.

Boys Team Scores:

Libby 39, Anaconda 21, Loyola 19, Ronan 17, Conrad 16, Valley Christian 16, Big Fork 14, Great Falls Central 14, St. Ignatius 14, Cut Bank 3, Darby 3

Girls Team Scores:

Chinook 56, Fairfield 21, Libby 21, Broadwater 20, Loyola 20, Lone Peak 18, Big Fork 11, Cut Bank 7, Fort Benton 7, Jefferson 7, CJI 5, Darby 4, Valley Christian 4, Baker 3, Choteau 3, Granite 3, Troy 3, Conrad 2, Forsyth 2, Whitehall 2

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL MEDALS (all All-State Selections)

Singles: Doubles:

1st Luisa Locker (Lone Peak) 1st Lauren Harshman / Cortney Gunderson (Chinook)

2nd Kaylene Hudson (Libby) 2nd Hattie Niederegger / Sierra Swank (Chinook)

3rd Brooke Nicholson (Chinook) 3rd Amelia Konen / Annie Townsend (Fairfield)

4th Melanie Benson (Loyola) 4th Alauna Weilacher / Kaila Wicklund (Bigfork)

5th Jessi Hamlen (Broadwater) 5th Jennifer Yancy / Michaela Pearse (Broadwater)

6th Megan Pruthis (Chinook) 6th Serenity Juedeman / Lexi Giles (Fort Benton)

Boys INDIVIDUAL MEDALS (all All-State Selections)

Singles: Doubles:

1st Carson Boynton (Anaconda) 1st Cordell Wittmier / Austin Padilla (Conrad)

2nd Trey Christiaens (Valley Christian) 2nd Erik Lauer / Brayden Thom (Libby)

3rd Roger Mai (Great Falls Central) 3rd George Gibson / Ben Russell (Bigfork)

4th Jason Brandt (Libby) 4th Andrew Esslinger / Nathan Doll (St. Ignatius)

5th Fisher Shima (Ronan) 5th Jacob Benson / Fisher Richardson (Loyola)

6th Jhamaal Sykes (Libby) 6th Ethan Blevins / Colton Roullier (Ronan)