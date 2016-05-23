C.M. Russell Softball Looks Ahead to State Tournament

Time is ticking away at the C.M. Russell softball team only has a few more days before they leave for the Class AA State softball tournament that will start on Thursday in Kalispell.

C.M. Russell finished the regular season with a 19-2 overall record an as the leading team in the Eastern conference to give the Rustlers the East division's number one seed at State. Last year, C.M. Russell held this same seed, but ended up finishing the tournament at 1-2. In order for them to win a state title this time around, the Rustlers say they have to minimize their mistakes and continue to improve on their pitching and team defense.

"We are now an offensive hitting team, and we need to get our bats going in order for us to win. If we do hit, then we do win. The errors in the field we can't have any. We have to play Rustlers softball, and we'll get that win," said senior pitcher Courtney Schoreder.

"We got to play clean defense. I think our sticks will come a live and that's proven at times throughout this season. We still need to work on certain pitches with certain kids and get stronger everyday," said head coach Lindsey Gustafson.

All four of our viewing area teams are competing at State. The tournament will be held at the Conrad Complex in Kalispell with first rounds starting on Thursday, May 26, 2016. C.M. Russell, the number one seed out of the East will play Helena High, the fourth seed out of the West at 2:00 p.m. Great Falls High, the East's second seed will face Helena Capital, the third seed out of the West at 4:00 p.m. The State softball tournament will end on Saturday, May 28, 2016.