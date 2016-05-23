Bison Track & Field Prepares for State Meet

The spring season for the Great Falls High track and field team is also nearing the end, as the Class AA state meet begins Friday, May 27, 2016 in Missoula.

The Bison are sending 17 athletes to state this year - 10 boys and 7 girls. Last year, the girls team finished in ninth place and the boys finished last at State. Two runners to watch out for are junior Morgan Evans and senior Jamison Hermanson. This is Evans third time going to the state meet, and she'll be competing in six events. Last year, she placed second in the 100 meter dash, as well as, the 100 and 300 meter hurdles. Teammate Jamison Hermanson is competing at state for the second time in a row, which he'll compete this year in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles and two relays. Since Evans and Hermanson have State experience, they know what to expect and what it takes to win individually and as team.

"Kind of calm your nerves a little bit. It's not like that they're really calm. But you know what your expecting when you go into it. It's a lot of hard work. There's so many good people. You just have to know how to push yourself."

"Basically, it's just like mental stuff because we're already physically ready. We're conditioned. We know how to run races. We know how to start it off and stuff like that. Mostly mental and getting ready for it," said senior Jamison Hermanson

The combined Class AA and C State Track and Field meet begins Friday, May 27, 2016 and end on Saturday, May 28, 2016. The meet will be held at the MCPS Stadium in Missoula. The field events start at 9:00 am and the running events begin at 10:30 a.m. on both days.