C.M. Russell Softball Wins Class AA State Title, Highlights and Results

The C.M. Russell softball team won the 2016 Class AA State Softball Title after defeating Glacier 3-1 on Saturday in Kalispell. The Wolfpack finished second at State.
Glacier beat Great Falls High 4-2 in the third place round to advance to the championship game against the Rustlers. The Bison finished in third place.
1st Round
1E CMR 6 vs. 4W Helena High 2
2E Great Falls High 14 vs. 3W Capital 13
Quarterfinals
1E CMR 1 vs. 2W Glacier 0
1W Big Sky 4 vs. 2E Great Falls High 5
Semifinals
1E CMR 7 vs. 2E Great Falls High 6
Loser Out
4W Helena High 1 vs. West 10
4E Senior 0 vs. 3W Capital 7
2W Glacier 1 vs. 3W Capital 0
Third Place
2E Great Falls 2 vs. 2W Glacier 4
Championship
1E CMR 3 vs 2W Glacier 1
Final Class AA Bracket