C.M. Russell Softball Wins Class AA State Title, Highlights and Results

The C.M. Russell softball team won the 2016 Class AA State Softball Title after defeating Glacier 3-1 on Saturday in Kalispell. The Wolfpack finished second at State.

Glacier beat Great Falls High 4-2 in the third place round to advance to the championship game against the Rustlers. The Bison finished in third place.

1st Round

1E CMR 6 vs. 4W Helena High 2

2E Great Falls High 14 vs. 3W Capital 13

Quarterfinals

1E CMR 1 vs. 2W Glacier 0

1W Big Sky 4 vs. 2E Great Falls High 5

Semifinals

1E CMR 7 vs. 2E Great Falls High 6

Loser Out

4W Helena High 1 vs. West 10

4E Senior 0 vs. 3W Capital 7

2W Glacier 1 vs. 3W Capital 0

Third Place

2E Great Falls 2 vs. 2W Glacier 4

Championship

1E CMR 3 vs 2W Glacier 1

Final Class AA Bracket