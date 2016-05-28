Conrad-Choteau Softball Wins Class B/C State Championship, Highlights and Results

The Conrad-Choteau softball team won the 2016 Class B/C State championship title after defeating the Huntley Project Red Devils 10-0 on Saturday in Kalispell. Huntley Project finishes in second place. The Red Devils advanced to the title game after defeating the Florence-Carlton Falcons 14-5 in the third place matchup. The Falcons finished third at State.

1st Round

2E Glasgow/Nashua 3 vs. 3W Florence-Carlton 6

1E Conrad-Choteau 12 vs. 2 4W Plains/Hot Springs

Quarterfinals

1E Conrad-Choteau 4 vs. 3E Stillwater Co. 0

Semifinals

3W Florence-Carlton 0 vs. 1E Conrad-Choteau 10

Loser Out

1W Ronan 7 vs. 2E Glasgow/Nashua 10

2E Glasgow/Nashua 3 vs. 3E Stillwater Co. 2

4th Place Game

2E Glasgow/Nashua 6 vs. 4E Huntley Project 16

Third Place

3W Florence-Carlton 5 vs. 4E Huntley Project 14

Championship

1E Conrad Choteau 10 vs. 4E Huntley Project 0

Final B/C Bracket