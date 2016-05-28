Frenchtown Softball Walks Away with Class A State Title, Highlights and Results

The Frenchtown softball won the Class A State title after defeating Butte Central 6-2 on Saturday in Belgrade. Butte Central takes second place at State. Central beat Belgrade in the third place round to get to the state title match. Belgrade finished third at State.

1st Round:

2C Fergus 10 vs. 3E Custer Co. 6

2E Dawson Co. 4 vs. 3C Havre 5

2nd Round:

1NW Frenchtown/Alberton 8 vs. 2C Fergus 1

3C Havre 0 vs. 1SW Butte Central 13

Loser Out:

2C Fergus 23 vs. 3SW Corvallis 15

3C Havre 5 vs. 3NW Polson 17

2C Fergus 6 vs. 2E Glendive 3

2C Fergus 6 vs. 1C Belgrade 15

1E Laurel 9 vs 2NW Columbia Falls

2NW Columbia Falls 4 vs 1C Belgrade/Manhattan Christian 16

Semifinals:

1NW Frenchtown/Alberton 3 vs 1SW Butte Central 2

3rd Place:

1SW Butte Central 3 vs 1C Belgrade/Manhattan Christian 2

Championship:

1NW Frenchtown 6 vs 1SW Butte Central 2

Final Class A Bracket