UPDATED: Class AA & Eastern B/C All-State, All-Conference Teams

First Team All-Conference is considered All-State.



Second Team and Honorable Mentions are considered All-Conference.

Eastern AA First Team:

Pitcher - Courtney Schroeder (C.M. Russell)

C - Katie Huisman (C.M. Russell)

1st - Alyssa Baxter (Skyview)

2nd - Myla Robbins (C.M. Russell)

SS - Savanna Voyles (C.M. Russell)

3rd - Caylee Bushong (Great Falls High)

OF - Mackenzie Mayhood (West)

OF - Shae Bachini (Skyview)

OF - Kayci Edwards (C.M. Russell)

DP - Taylor Huff (Butte)

UT - Julia Schearer (C.M. Russell)

Eastern AA Second Team:

Pitcher - Erin Hocker (Great Falls High)

C - Kylee Koch (West)

1st - Britanee Fisher (Senior)

2nd - Marihelen Held (Great Falls High)

SS - Tyler Fluery (Skyview)

3rd - Briana Guse (Skyview)

OF - Kierstin Evanson (C.M. Russell)

OF - Sarah Conway (Great Falls High)

DP - Madi Ray (Great Falls High)

UT - Madison Harris (West)

Eastern AA Honorable Mention:

Tanaya Krenik (Great Falls High)

Molly Schmitz (Great Falls High)

Kaity McClafferty (Butte)

Abbey Bryan (Skyview)

Kameron Basye (Bozeman)

Grace Ostermiller (Senior)

Kendyl Boltz (West)





Western AA 1st Team:



P - Ali Williams (Glacier)

P - Macey Newbary (Big Sky)

P - Shelby Martin (Capital)

C - Morgan Johnson (Big Sky)

1B - Emily Hill (Capital)

2B - Jaley Priddy (Capital)

2B - Jamie Pickens (Helena High)

3B - Kendall Mooney (Big Sky)

SS - Brittany Delridge (SS)

OF - Emma Meredith (Helena High)

OF - Madi Quick (Capital)

OF - Kayla Daily (Sentinel)

DP - Jordan Hinman (Helena High)

UT - Taylor Mathews (Capital)

UT - Callie McKillop (Hellgate)



Western AA 2nd Team:



P - Toree Rensmon (Capital)

P - Terra Gilcrest (Helena High)

C - Jayden Russell (Flathead)

1B - Erin McHugh (Glacier)

2B - Abbie O'brien (Flathead)

3B - Caroline Rosling (Capital)

SS - Kamrin Rosling (Capital)

OF - Kaitlin Torgerson (Flathead)

OF - Christina Dufour (Glacier)

OF - Brooklyn Weisgram (Sentinel)

DP - Taylor Brinkman (Sentinel)

UT - Chelsea Todd (Big Sky)





Western AA Honorable Mention Team:



P - Kaylee Rosenbaum (Big Sky)

P - Amber Hickethier (Sentinel)

C - Rena Belcourt (Capital)

C - Taylor Holmes (Sentinel)

1B - Taryn Holland (Helena High)

1B - Kendall Rauk (Big Sky)

2B - Quincy Preston (Big Sky)

2B - Sierrah hardy (Hellgate)

3B - Alivia Atlee (Glacier)

SS - Hailey Crawford (Helena High)

SS - Kylee Meredith (Flathead)

SS - Anna Schrade (Glacier)

SS - Jamie Schafer (Big Sky)

OF - Becca Knutson (Flathead)

OF - Kiley Snow (Big Sky)

OF - Natalie Schwab (Big Sky)

OF - Elise Marquardt (Hellgate)

OF - Maiti Anderson (Hellgate)





Eastern B/C/ All-State teams are based on a rankings system. The top eight players ranked are considered all-state. The top eleven are considered 1st team all-conference. The the 22 ranked players are considered 2nd team all-conference.





Eastern B/C All-State



Tristin Achenbach (Conrad/Choteau)

Tessa Hultgren (Huntley Project)

Tyra Johnson (Glasgow)

Khloe Krumwiede (Glasgow)

Hailee Gregerson (Stillwater Co.)

Hanna Tarum (Great Falls Central)

Janie McCrae (Shepherd)

Shelby McMillan (Stillwater Co.)

Eastern B/C 1st Team All-Conference



Emma Pyette (Cut Bank)

Faith Taylor (Huntley Project)

Tianna Johnson (Glasgow)





Eastern B/C 2nd Team All-Conference



Keera Stookey (Huntley Project)

Sara Tarum (Great Falls Central)

Abbi Kolstad (Glasgow)

Emily Harwood (Conrad/Choteau)

Skylar Factor (Colstrip)

Mykaila Berry (Stillwater Co.)

Whitney Durocher (Conrad/Choteau)

Marissa Vandenbos (Cut Bank)

Caitlin Moran (Shepherd)

Cheyenne Cook (Shepherd)

Ziggy Chamberlin (Glasgow)