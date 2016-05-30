5/30: Prep State Softball Recaps and Post Game Reaction

"It's just. It's so awesome. This group deserves it so much. They're good athletes. They're good people and it's kind of fun to see it come together," said Rustlers head coach Lindsey Gustafson.

"It's awesome to keep battling and keep playing as a team and never stop and never quit and keep the momentum going," said Rustlers Savanna Voyles.

"I actually had a dream a couple of weeks ago that I threw one pitch and struck her out and we won and it definitely came through just now but it felt good knowing that I could help the team out - had great defense behind me and great hitters but it was awesome," said Rustlers Courtney Schroeder.

"They're bunch of young hard players. The seniors played hard for four years and it's just great that they could accomplish this. I know that they want to win it all, but you can't always win it all. For what their age and everything, they played really well. I'm really happy about next year. I think these girls should be excited about it," said Bison head coach Mike Coleman.

"Kind of speechless at this point to win - to kind of win it in the fashion that we did a perfect game in the state championship game and to obviously ten run your opponent is just pretty outstanding. Hasn't sunk in yet and some point it will. Just proud of our team and proud of our coaches and just happy to bring home a championship for Conrad Choteau," said Conrad-Choteau head coach Mick Morris.

"I definitely wouldn't say having a perfect game was a goal I had coming out, and winning the state championship as a team was the goal that we had," said Cowgirls Tristin Achenbach.

"This is just every players dream to get a state championship and for us to do it twice is so amazing," said Cowgirls Emily Hardwood.