Mick Foley Visits Great Falls for Legends of the Falls Wrestling Event

It's the second Big Time Wrestling "Legends of the Falls" event held at Centene Stadium in Great Falls. Last year was Bret 'The Hitman' Hart, Scott Steiner and 'Nasty Boy' Brian Knobbs as the headliners. While this years event featured a different cast of characters, it certainly didn't disappoint.

The guy everyone was most excited to see didn't wrestle, however, no one seemed to care. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley earned his following for his off kilter ring persona and his brutal and legendary matches in the ring. Foley signed autographs before the event and also addressed the fans in between one of the matches. Hundreds of people turned out to see Foley, and the card headlined by Billy Gunn and Chris Mordetsky a.k.a 'Chris Masters. The highlight of the night for the people in attendance was meeting the WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

"I've been watching since I was a kid. It means so much that I've actually been able to shake his hand. That's all I been wanting to do is shake his hand," said Andrew Crandall.

"It's really great to come back and see big smiles on faces. There was one guy who was in the crowd the last time I was in town. He remembers me," said Mick Foley.