On Saturday, two all-star football games were held in Montana to include the 33rd annual Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star football game, which was held at Montana Tech in Butte. In addition, the 6-Man All-Star football game was also held in Highwood.

8-Man Scores:

Red 38 vs. Blue 16

6-Man Scores:

Red 28 vs. Blue 54