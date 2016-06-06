Chargers Prepare for Conference Game Against Miners

The Great Falls Chargers baseball team began conference play on Sunday against the Billings Scarlets. However, the Chargers fell a bit short in both games, starting their conference record at 0-2.

Despite the two early conference losses so far this season, the Chargers will have to get ready to compete against the Butte miners for the second time this season. Last month, the Chargers swept the Miners in a non-conference doubleheader. Tuesday's meeting will count towards the team's conference record. Head coach Levi Johnson says the team has to improve its batting and increase their chances to bat as well. In addition, Johnson says he's happy with how his pitchers are performing, which will be key in beating Butte on Tuesday at home.

"We just got to throw strikes. We have to put pressure on them. They're an easily beatable team if we just put pressure on them and play our type of baseball. We'll be okay," said head coach Levi Johnson.

"Just got to do the simple things right. We got to be able to be ready to hit. Be ready to hit the first pitch. We know we swept them - that doesn't mean anything like I said because it's non-conference. Now that these games matter, we need to have just as much if not more intensity going into tomorrow," said pitcher Justyn Martinko.

The Chargers host the Miners in a doubleheader on Tuesday, June 7, 2016 at 5:00 p.m. at Centene Stadium.