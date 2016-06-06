Great Falls Voyagers a Few Weeks Away from Season Opener

The Great Falls Voyagers are getting ready for another fun season of baseball at Centene Stadium. Most of the players are currently in Arizona training and getting ready to play ball. The rest of the roster will consist of guys selected in the major league baseball draft, which begins on Thursday. The Voyagers begin the season on the road and will play their first home game on June, 23, 2016. The first home game will include a post-game fireworks show. Plenty of promotions are scheduled throughout the season, including a first ever free post-game concert in August.

"We're going to bring a band in here, roll them onto the field as soon as the game is over. Your ticket gets you into the concert for free. Then also, we're doing our first every family alcohol free night, so all the families who say there's too much alcohol at every event in Montana, we made a special event just for you on July 5th at Centene Stadium," said Voyagers general manager Scott Reasoner.

The Voyagers will open the season in Helena taking on the Brewers on June 17, 2016 at 7:05 p.m.