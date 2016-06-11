UPDATE: 2016 Drive-by shooting suspect sentenced

UPDATE: Alleged former motorcycle gang member Tyler Matthew Christiansen has been sentenced to three years in his role in a 2016 drive-by shooting.

Christiansen pled guilty one count of criminal endangerment and one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. The other eight felony charges against him were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Great Falls Police have arrested three men, John McKinnis, Jordan Thompson, and Tyler Christiansen for their involvement in the shooting and Tuesday, all three made their initial appearance in District Court.

They are charged with 10 felony counts each. Eight for criminal endangerment, along with one count of tampering with evidence and one count criminal mischief. Court documents say the complainant heard about 15 gunshots go off that morning and, when he went outside to investigate, he found multiple bullet holes in his jeep and bullet casings surrounding it. There were reportedly 8 people inside the apartment complex at the time of the shooting.

Police records state there have been multiple incidents between the victim and McKinnis prior to this incident- a few of them involving motorcycle chases. Police believe the three defendants are part of the Banditos motorcycle gang. Their bail was set at fifty thousand dollars, each

Great Falls Police are still on the lookout for the suspect and victim involved in a drive-by shooting that happened early this morning in Great Falls.

Police said shots were fired at both an apartment and Keep on the 4200 block of Central Avenue. The Jeep was reportedly shot at 20 times, but no one was reported injured.

According to police, the department has dealt with the suspect and victim in previous incidents. Police are still investigating what happened this morning.

We'll keep you updated as we learn more.