Montana Youth Soccer Association Hosts State Cup Tournament in Great Falls

The 2016 Montana State Cup soccer tournament is being held in the Great Falls this weekend, which is hosted by the Montana Youth Soccer Association. The three day tourney which ends Sunday features 23 soccer clubs from across the state with about 95 teams competing for a state championship. There are approximately 1900 players participating, ranging from 13 and 19 years old. Players and organizers say having this tourney is important for the sport and the state.

"Being able to host a tournament and having this facility that we have, it's been a long process. It's so great now to see the opportunities we can provide our soccer players locally," said technical director Lindsay Smith.

"It helps getting outside your comfort zone and playing against people you almost never played before," said Butte soccer player Louis Icopini.

"I think it's really cool because a lot of people don't really watch soccer or like play soccer, but it's really growing and I think that's really cool, especially in Montana that there are so many teams that want to play it," said Great Falls soccer player Hallie Thompson.

The last day of the tournament is Sunday starting at 8:00 a.m. at the Siebel soccer fields in Great Falls. Click here for final results.