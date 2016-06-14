56th Annual Belt PRCA Rodeo Preview

A 56 year old tradition will be re-ignited at the Belt PRCA rodeo this weekend.

"We call our Belt rodeo the biggest little and best rodeo in the State of Montana," said Clancy Siversten,

Clancy Sivertsen, the Little Belt Cowboys Association President, says this rodeo kicks off the PRCA season and the road to the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals. He also says the Belt rodeo can be exciting for the competitors.

"It's kind of like a sky diver or a bungee jumper of a contestant. You know this is your first one and your adrenaline gets pumped," Sivertsen.

Two out of the about 120 contestants are barrel racers Janelle Smith and Heather Knerr.

"I'm kind of an adrenaline junkie so I like going fast," said Heather Knerr.

It's not Heather's first rodeo, as this will be her third time competing at Belt. She also has some experience competing at other rodeos with even higher stakes.

This past January, she won the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals in barrel racing, and she qualified to compete at the Ram National Circuit Finals Rodeo in Florida.

"Down there. I didn't do as good as I had hoped, but it's running against some of the toughest competition in the country, and I learned a lot," said Knerr.

Even with disappointment, Heather now looks at the Belt rodeo in a different perspective.

"Makes Belt seem like not as scary when you've been competing at some of those big ones. It's just another rodeo. Doing good here what helps me get there," said Knerr.

Smith hopes to get her season off to a strong start with her horse Patty.

"My goal for Belt is to just have a clean successful run, fast run and do better than we did last year. Last year, it was our first PRCA rodeo. We clocked, but obviously, I would like to walk away with some money," said Janelle Smith.

And starting the season on a high note with family and friends is what truly matters this weekend in Belt.