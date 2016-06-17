Bobcats New Athletic Director Leon Costello Visits Great Falls

Montana State's new athletic director made round across the state and came to Great Falls on Thursday. Costello met with Bobcat alumni, fans and booster members. The new athletic director will be in the Great Falls until Friday to attend a golfing event. Costello says coming to the Electric City was an opportunity to meet the university's loyal supporters.

"The passionate fan base that we have I knew about it, but really now hearing it from everybody and getting to know people, it just really comes through everything. You can see it on their face and you can see it in everything they do," said Costello.

"The thing that I was really impressed about is the first thing he talked aboutwas the kids themselves and getting an education. And that's important because that's the life afterwards," said Gene Thayer.

Bobcat Scramble golfing event is Friday at the Eagles Falls golf course in Great Falls. Golfers tee off at 8:30 am.