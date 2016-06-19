NFL Hall of Fame Players Visit Montana for NFL Play 60 Event

Not many high schools can say that they had national football league hall of famers play on their field. Glacier high school can because several football players came out for the NFL Play 60 event.

NFL hall of famers Jerry Rice, Ronnie Lott, Roger Craig and Dwight Clark were in attendance along with former Montana players to include Chase Reynolds, Lex Hillard and Shay Smithwick-Hann. Kids from the community had the chance to punt, pass, kick and play with some of their heroes. The event was co-hosted by "For the Children," which is a non-profit organization founded by former Griz standout Doug Betters. Eddie Debartolo, former San Francisco 49ers owner and resident of Whitefish, Montana, helped bring the players out to the Treasure state. Jerry Rice says he was thrilled for the opportunity to come to Montana and to get kids off the couch.

"I want the kids out there to really break a sweat, and be active. That's the most important thing. This is something that I have been a part of for a very long time. There is a lot of obesity in this world, and we just need kids to get off the couch, get off the computer, put the phone down, and be a little bit more active," said former NFL football player Jerry Rice.

"You look at what these guys and what they have accomplished, they're great examples of the effort and commitment it takes," said For the Children founder Doug Betters.