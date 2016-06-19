Great Falls Voyagers Fall to Helena Brewers, Highlights from Saturday, 6/18

The Voyagers hit their first two home runs of the new season and led late before the Brewers scored two seventh-inning runs that proved to be the difference in a 6-3 win Saturday night at Kindrick Legion Field.

Helena (2-0) scored first for the first time in the series with a single run in the bottom of the first. Joantgel Segovia led off the inning with a line drive single to right. Great Falls starter Yosmer Solorzano struck out the side in the first but three wild pitches allowed Segovia to score. The Brewers added another mark in the fifth for a 2-0 advantage. Wes Wilson led off with a double up the left field line. Nathan Rodriguez then brought Wilson home with a line drive base hit to center.

Great Falls (0-2) went to work offensively in the sixth. Jameson Fisher worked a one-out walk. Immediately following the free pass, Corey Zangari launched a towering home run deep to left for a 2-2 tie. It was Zangari’s first dinger in a Great Falls uniform. The Voyagers took their first lead of the night in the seventh. Jake Jarvis smacked a home run up the left field line to make it 3-2.

Helena had a quick answer in the bottom of the seventh to seize control once again. Wes Wilson singled to lead off the inning. Nathan Rodriguez followed with a walk. Both runners moved up to second and third on a sacrifice bunt by Charles Galiano. An RBI ground out to second off the bat of Jonathan Oquendo leveled the game at 3-3. The fourth wild pitch of the night scored Rodriquez from third and gave the Brewers a 4-3 lead. Helena added two more in the eighth for the game’s final margin.

Both starters pitched five innings in the contest. Making his Voyagers debut, Yosmer Solorzano allowed two earned runs on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Jaider Rocha took the loss in relief. Rocha (0-1) went two innings and gave up two earned runs on two hits with one strikeout and one walk. Helena starter Jordan Desguin yielded no runs on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Reliever Jack Finnegan picked up the win. Finnegan (1-0) lasted two-and-two-thirds and allowed three earned runs on six hits with two walks and gave up both home runs. Wuilder Rodriguez notched his first save of the season as he went one-and-a-third and struck out two with one walk.

The Voyagers left nine men stranded in defeat. Helena outhit Great Falls 10-to-9. Juan Ortiz, Wes Wilson, and Jonathan Oquendo all had three hits for the Brewers. Wilson also scored two runs. For the Voyagers, Casey Schroeder, Brady Conlan, and Jake Jarvis all collected two hits.

Great Falls continues its season-opening four-game series at Helena Sunday afternoon at 1:05. The Voyagers six-game road trip to start the season concludes with a two-game set at Missoula Tuesday and Wednesday next week. The home opener is scheduled for June 23rd at Centene Stadium against Helena. For ticket information, visit www.gfvoyagers.com or call 406-452-5311.

Courtesy Great Falls Voyagers