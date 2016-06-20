UPDATE: McDermott denied change of counsel

UPDATE: Today Brett McDermott had a hearing to request a change of counsel, which Judge Elizabeth Best denied. He then requested to withdraw his no contest plea. Judge Best also denied this request.

Great Falls, MT - Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki told us Brett McDermott entered in a no contest plea yesterday to the charge of killing 60-year-old Bradley Boland in 2016. The plea came after testimony surfaced from a cellmate that claims McDermott confided in him details of the killing.

Racki says a sentencing hearing has not been set yet but prosecutors have recommended a 40-year prison or state hospital sentence.

A Great Falls man, who in January, reported to police that he found a dead body across from Whittier Elementary school, has now been charged with deliberate homicide.

On Monday, Cascade County Attorney John Parker told KFBB that Brett McDermott has officially been charged and is in police custody.

McDermott was initially taken into custody right after the body of Bradley Boland was discovered for tampering with evidence... After police say he began to clean out his finger nails during questioning. Court documents say the found blood all over Boland's residence, including bloody foot prints, and the shoes that matched. Those were tested at the crime lab, and Boland's blood was found on the soles, and McDermott 's DNA was found inside the shoes. Additionally, police say they found more items of McDermott 's that had Boland's blood on them at the crime scene. McDermott is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, and the state is requesting his bail be set at $100,000.

New developments in what Great Falls Police were initially investigating as a suspicious death across from Whittier Elementary school on Friday. A man in connection with that suspicious death appeared in Cascade County District Court for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, but at this time the Great Falls Police Department has not named him as a suspect.

Brett McDermott had walked over to the school on Friday and reported that another male had been beaten and he could not feel a pulse. The victim, was found deceased in the residence on the 300 block of 8th Street North. Judge Dirk Sandefeur set his bail at $10,000.

Now the victim has been identified by police as 60-year-old Bradley Albert Boland of Great Falls. The body was sent to the crime lab in Missoula and after the results from the autopsy, the Great Falls Police Department is now investigating the death as a homicide, as of now, they don't have any suspects.