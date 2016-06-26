ESPN Analyst Dan Dakich to Speak at Carroll Men's Basketball Dinner

The Carroll men's basketball program held its third coaching clinic on Saturday, and on Sunday, the men's basketball team will host a dinner. Saints head coach Dr. Carson Cunningham has brought plenty of high profile names along with him the last three years, including hall of fame college basketball coach, Gene Keady and current Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens. This year, ESPN analyst Dan Dakich will be the guest speaker.

Dakich will address the Carroll men's basketball players, alumni and supporters. His speech is part of a fundraiser for the program. Dakich is a former interim coach for Indiana basketball, which he played for the Hoosiers basketball team under the leadership of famed coach Bobby Knight. Saints head coach Dr. Carson Cunnigham says he's excited about the credentials Dakich brings to the table.

"He played on an Indiana team that beat Michael Jordan in the Sweet 16. That was Michael Jordan's final college game. He played on some unbelievable teams. He coached at IU during a time that they were winning national championships," said Dr. Carson Cunningham.

The Dan Dakich dinner will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2016 at Carroll College in Helena at the Saint Thomas Aquinas Commons from 6:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Dinner tickets can be purchased online by clicking here. It's 50 dollars for individual tickets and 90 dollars for couples.