6/25: Pioneer League Baseball Highlights and Scores

Highlights and scores from the Great Falls and Voyages doubleheader at Centene Stadium in Great Falls, along with baseball action between the Billings Mustangs and Missoula Osprey at Ogren Park Allegiance Field in Missoula, Montana.

Great Falls Voyagers - 2 vs. Helena Brewers - 5

Great Falls Voyagers - 11 vs. Helena Brewers - 4(make up game)

Missoula Osprey - 12 vs. Billings Mustangs - 3

The Voyagers split a doubleheader with Helena Saturday night at Centene Stadium, losing game one 5-2 before bouncing back to take game two 11-4.

Great Falls (5-4) remains one game back of the first-place Brewers and holds a two-to-one series lead heading into Sunday’s contest. In game two, the Voyagers fell behind 2-0 before taking control with a six-run bottom of the second. The inning started with a walk of Jackson Glines. With one out, Steve Pollakov singled on the ground to left. Sam Dexter leveled the game with a two-run scoring triple that drifted to the warning track in right and landed over the head of the right fielder. Mitch Roman broke the tie with a line drive single to center. Alex Call kept the line moving with a single to right. Brady Conlan plated two more with a two-out double to the gap in right-center. Anthony Villa made it 6-2 with a base hit lined into left.

Helena (6-3) scored twice in the third, with both runs coming after there were two outs. Juan Ortiz bashed a solo home run to right. Back-to-back doubles by Demi Orimoloye and Franly Mallen followed to cut the lead to 6-4. The Voyagers tacked on two more in the fourth for an 8-4 advantage. Great Falls finished the scoring in the sixth with a three run home run deep to left on a hot smash from Steve Pollakov. It was Pollakov’s first professional round-tripper, and he finished the game 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Ryan Hinchley posted the game two victory in relief for the Voyagers. Hinchley (1-0) worked one-and-a-third and did not allow a hit or a run with one strikeout and two walks. Scott Serigstad took the loss in his professional debut. Serigstad (0-1) lasted just one-and-a-third and allowed five earned runs on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

The Brewers scored first in game one as well. Joantgel Segovia doubled to lead off the game and later scored on a wild pitch. With one out, Juan Ortiz walked and scored with a Ronnie Gideon single to left. Great Falls made it a one-run game with a tally in the second as Frank Califano posted an infield RBI single. A two-out, two-run home run by Demi Orimoloye in the fourth vaulted Helena to a 4-1 lead. An infield RBI base hit from Mitch Roman cut the lead in half but the Voyagers drew no closer.

Trey Supak earned the game one win in relief for Helena. Supak (1-0) went three scoreless innings and gave up just two hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Adam Panayotovich took the loss for Great Falls. Panayotovich (0-2) worked a season-high six innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

Great Falls continues its first home stand of the season Sunday afternoon with the series finale at Centene Stadium against Helena. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. The Voyagers welcome Billings to town for a three game series Monday through Wednesday. For ticket and promotional information, visit www.gfvoyagers.com or call 406-452-5311.

Courtesy Great Falls Voyagers