Highlights and scores from various baseball tournaments across the state on Saturday, June 25, 2016.

Keith Sell Baseball Tournament:

Gallatin Valley Outlaws - 0 vs. Eastside Cutters - 10

Helena Senators - 9 vs. Butte Miners - 0

Howard Rein Memorial:

Missoula Mavericks - 15 vs. Livingston Braves - 8

Kalispell Lakers - 8 vs. Butte Muckers - 1

Billings Goldsmith Jewelry:

Bozeman Bucks - 5 vs. Catalyst Cards - 6