Dan Dakich Speaks at Carroll College Men's Basketball Fundraiser Dinner

Dan Dakich was in the Treasure state on Sunday evening, as the former interim Indiana men's basketball coach spoke at fundraiser for the Carroll College basketball team. The event included a pre-reception dinner, where the ESPN college basketball analyst spoke with alumni. Dakich says this was his first time in Montana, but expect to see him again.

"We ended up floating down a river, walking around helena, driving up to the top of mountains. we've had a an absolutely great time. we went to the ball park over here. we watched some kids play american legion baseball. we've had the time of our lives here for two days.. we don't want to leave," said Dan Dakich.