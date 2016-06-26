6/26: Pioneer League Highlights and Scores

Missoula Osprey - 3 vs. Billings Mustangs - 4

Great Falls Voyagers - 3 vs. Helena Brewers - 2

-----

Missoula Osprey vs. Billings Mustangs Recap

The Missoula Osprey (3-7) put the tying run at third base with two out in the ninth inning, but Anfernee Grier grounded a ball to third for the final out as the Billings Mustangs (5-5) held on to defeat the O's, 4-3, on Sunday from Ogren Park Allegiance Field. With the win, Billings earned a split of the four-game series being played this week.

Trailing 4-3 with two out in the ninth, Jacy Cave worked a great at bat that ended in a walk, bringing BJ Lopez to the plate. The native of Moca, Puerto Rico shot the first pitch he saw back up the middle for a single, sending Cave to the third and bringing Grier to the plate. Grier hit a ground ball to third base where Alberti Chavez backpedalled and fielded, routing the ball to second to force out the runner and end the game.

Eudy Ramos had another solid day at the plate for Missoula, finishing 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBI. The right-handed hitting third baseman contributed RBI-doubles in the sixth and eighth innings. Ramos finished the series 5-for-8 with two runs scored, four doubles, a homer and seven RBI.

Pierce Romero started the game for Missoula, ultimately taking the loss and falling to 0-2 after allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk over 5.0 innings. Williams Durruthy tossed the next 2.0 innings, surrendering a run on two hits, before Austin Mason closed out the game with 2.0 scoreless frames of work.

Jordan Ramsey was impressive for Billings on Sunday, throwing 4.0 shutout frames and allowing just one hit and two walks with six strikeouts in his second start of the year. Andy Cox was credited with the victory and moved to 1-0 after contributing 1.2 scoreless innings of relief. After Ryan Hendrix allowed a run in the bottom of the eighth to allow Missoula to inch within a run at 4-3, Lucas Benenati entered in the ninth and closed the door on the O's, striking out a pair to record his first save.

Missoula will open a string of six straight games against the Helena Brewers on Monday, traveling to Helena for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

Courtesy Missoula Osprey

Voyagers vs. Brewers Recap:

The Voyagers started a new winning streak and moved into a first-place tie with a 3-2 come-from-behind win over Helena Sunday afternoon at Centene Stadium.

With the victory, Great Falls (6-4) won the series 3-to-1 and now owns a 4-4 record in the season series against the Brewers. The two teams will not meet again until August. Helena (6-4) opened the scoring for a third consecutive game. In the second, Ronnie Gideon led off with a solo home run high and deep to the left field corner that barely stayed fair. The Voyagers finally matched that with a single mark in the fifth. Frank Califano hammered a one-out triple deep to center onto the warning track. Mitch Roman followed with a sacrifice fly to right that tied the contest.

Helena reclaimed the lead in the eighth. Yeraldy Martinez led off the inning with a base hit to left. A sacrifice bunt moved Martinez to second. Joantgel Segovia then reached with an infield bunt single. With Martinez coming from third on a suicide squeeze, Jonathan Oquendo’s bunt went right back to the pitcher and Martinez was thrown out at home plate. The next batter, Juan Ortiz, followed with a single to right that gave the Brewers a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Alex Call coaxed a lead-off walk to start the inning for Great Falls. After a failed bunt attempt, Corey Zangari drove a pitch deep to left for what eventually turned into a triple. The left fielder lost track of the ball and it sailed over his head against the wall to drive in Call for a 2-2 tie. Aaron Schnurbusch then gave the Voyagers their first and only lead of the game with a bouncing ball single into center past the drawn-in Helena infield for the game’s final score.

Great Falls starting pitcher Fernando Gallegos lasted seven innings, the deepest a starter has gone to date this season. Gallegos received a no-decision after allowing just one earned run on four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. Lane Hobbs posted the win in relief. Hobbs (1-0) pitched the eighth and gave up one earned run on three hits. Karsen Lindell suffered the loss for Helena. Lindell (0-1) worked five innings in relief and allowed three earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and three walks. Jaider Rocha earned his first save of the season. Rocha pitched in the ninth and allowed one hit with one strikeout and one walk.

The Voyagers outhit the Brewers 9-to-8. Corey Zangari, Aaron Schnurbusch, and Frank Califano all collected two hits. Nathan Rodriguez finished 2-for-4 with a double for Helena.

Great Falls continues its first home stand of the season Monday night with the first of three against the Billings Mustangs. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. For ticket and promotional information, visit www.gfvoyagers.com or call 406-452-5311.

Courtesy Great Falls Voyagers