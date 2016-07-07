Gladiators Championship Run in the Rocky Mountain Football League

Two weeks ago, the Great Falls Gladiators took a trip up to Weber State University in Ogden, Utah to take care of some business, and that was to win another Rocky Mountain Football League championship. The Gladiators did just that.

For the third time in the last eight seasons, the Great Falls Gladiators are the RMFL Great North Conference champions. The Gladiators finishing off an undefeated 10-0 campaign in late June with a win over the Utah Cobras. Great Falls head coach Jason Kjono, who is stepping down after compiling a 53-9 record the last six seasons he's coached, says this year's team was probably his most tight knit. Gladiators player-coach Renard Dunn adds this years squad learned from lean times a few years ago when Kjono wasn't with the program.

"This is a recreational league, but it's real football. There's a lot of hard work that goes into it. Dedication. It feels really good to be the top of the league and have the respect of three or four states that play in the league," said head coach Jason Kjono.

"To me this win is more special than all of the other ones just from all the rough times that we went through. We had to put the team back together. Get back in the rebuilding stage, but this one feels good," said player-coach Renard Dunn.

This year's Gladiators ranked in many top offensive and defensive categories. Also, the Great Falls Gladiators football team ranked as the fourth best semi-pro football team in the nation at its level of competition.