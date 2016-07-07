Voyagers Fall to Osprey in Final Game of Three Game Series

The Voyagers fell behind by three in the first inning and never gained traction in suffering a 7-3 loss to Missoula Wednesday night at Centene Stadium.

Great Falls (9-10) dropped the series 2-to-1, and now sits in a second place tie with the Osprey as both are three games back of Billings in the Pioneer League North Division. Missoula (9-10) opened the scoring with an emphatic first-inning statement. Billy Endris led off the game with a base hit to right. Following a fielder’s choice, Ramon Hernandez lined a single to right. With two outs, Luis Silverio smacked a three-run home run deep to left for his fourth of the season.

The Voyagers plated their first run of the night in the fourth. Jameson Fisher reached with a line drive single to right. Later in the inning, Aaron Schnurbusch bounced a double over the first baseman’s head up the right field line that scored Fisher from third.

The Osprey added to the ledger in a big way in the sixth. Ramon Hernandez led off the inning with a double into the left field corner. Ryan January singled to center and a bobble in the outfield allowed Hernandez to race around third and score. Luis Silverio was then hit by a pitch, and Andy Yerzy singled on the ground to right. Jacy Cave made it 6-1 with a two-run scoring single in the hole to left. Billy Endris capped the four-run inning with a bloop base hit to left for a 7-1 Missoula lead.

Great Falls scored single marks in each of the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Nate Nolan led off with a single to right and later scored on a sacrifice fly deep to right from Sam Dexter. In the eighth, Jameson Fisher reached on a lead-off double that one-hopped to the wall in center. Fisher eventually scored on a wild pitch. With runners at the corners and one out, a double play ended the rest of the Voyagers threat.

Connor Grey was highly effective on the mound in picking up the victory for Missoula. Grey (2-0) lasted seven innings and allowed two earned runs on just five hits with three strikeouts and three walks. Adam Panayotovich took the loss for Great Falls. Panayotovich (1-3) worked six innings and yielded seven earned runs on eleven hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.

At the plate, the Osprey outhit the Voyagers 11-to-8. Andy Yerzy went 3-for-4 with three singles and a run scored in his professional debut with Missoula. Billy Endris, Ramon Hernandez, and Jacy Cave all posted two hits. Cave had two RBIs. Jameson Fisher, Brady Conlan, and Aaron Schnurbusch all collected two hits for Great Falls. Fisher scored twice. Conlan extended his hitting streak to a league-best 18 games.

Great Falls continues its five-game home stand with a two-game series at Centene Stadium against first-place Billings Thursday and Friday nights. Both games start at 7 p.m.

Courtesy: Great Falls Voyagers