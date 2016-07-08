Electric City Outlaws Prepare for State Baseball Tournament

The Electric City Outlaws baseball team is hosting the 2016 Montana Senior Babe Ruth state baseball tournament in Great Falls, which begins Friday. It's a four team double elimination state tourney featuring the Outlaws, the Missoula Pioneers, the Plains Vipers and the Helena Cyclones. The Outlaws fell to the Missoula Pioneers in the state championship game in 2014, but the Outlaws returned the favor, beating Missoula in 2015 to become state champions. With that win last year at state, the Electric City baseball team put an end to the Pioneers fourteen straight state title winning streak. Now, the Electric City Outlaws, the defending state champs, finished the regular season at 22-9, and they're happy to have home field advantage at this weekend's state tournament.

"It's huge. It's everything to be at home so the guys are more relaxed. When you play on the road you tend to be more focused on what you're doing. It's going to be kind of interesting to have state. It's never been held here so it's a big event for Great Falls," said head coach Dustin Dabler.

"Feels good to have it in our own hometown. Like it's our field. We kind of know it. Home field advantage the whole hype of that," said third basemen Bailey Rooney.

"Our fans can come out an support us and it's just going to be an awesome atmosphere and everybody coming out. I think it's going to help us out a lot," said shortstop Eli Toon.

The tournament starts on Friday and will continue through Sunday at Cash Warren Memorial Field in Great Falls. The first game is at 1:00 p.m. between the Helena Cyclones and the Missoula Pioneers. The second game of the day is scheduled for a 4:00 p.m. start between the Electric City Outlaws and the Plains Vipers.