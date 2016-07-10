5th Annual Madison Duathlon in Ennis on Sunday

Sunday marks the 5th annual Madison Duathlon in Ennis, featuring two legs - starting on bikes and ending with a run. The race starts at the Ennis Lions Club Park and finishes in front of the courthouse in Virginia City. This event is also part of the Greater Yellowstone Adventure Series and kicks off the trifecta, consisting of the Madison duathlon, marathon and triathlon. As far as the event goes, race diirector Sam Korsmoe says participants can expect a short, but challenging race that ends in front of Montana's oldest courthouse.

"So it's kind of a historical run. It's very, very challenging, though it's not that long. The 14 miles on bike is pretty tough. The run, it's a one mile uphill run, six miles downhill. So that's a bit more relaxed. But, it's a challenge, there's no doubt," said race director Sam Korsmoe.

The Madison duathlon is on Sunday, July 10, 2016 starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information, click here.