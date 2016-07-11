Voyagers Take Second Straight Win Over Osprey

The Voyagers tied a season-high in runs scored and set a new benchmark in hits for a single game in a 13-1 rout of the Osprey Sunday night at Ogren Park Allegiance Field.

Great Falls (13-10) won its fourth consecutive game and is now in first place in the Pioneer League North Division by a half-game. The Voyagers are unbeaten in four games this season at Missoula, and own a 5-2 record against the Osprey (10-13). In those four games, Great Falls has outscored Missoula 43-9.

The Voyagers jumped on the Osprey early with Alex Call blasting the first pitch of the night over the wall deep to left for his third home run of the season. Jackson Glines reached with a single to right. Brady Conlan followed with a double off the wall in left-center. Glines scored the second run on a wild pitch. Aaron Schnurbusch made it 3-0 with an RBI single to center. After Anthony Villa walked, another wild pitch moved the runners up to second and third. Corey Zangari pushed the lead to 5-0 with a two-run single up the left field line. All told, 11 men came to the plate in the top of the first.

Great Falls kept the pistons firing with a four-run third inning. Nate Nolan and Mitch Roman both walked to start the frame. Alex Call was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Jackson Glines made it 7-0 with a two-run single to right. Call later scored on an errant pickoff attempt at first. Brady Conlan drove in the final run of the inning with a base hit ground ball into center.

Back-to-back two-out doubles by Alex Call and Jackson Glines accounted for a single run in the fourth for a 10-0 Great Falls cushion. Missoula finally dented the scoreboard with a single mark in the seventh. Ramon Hernandez tripled to deep right-center and then scored on a ground out from Luis Silverio. The Voyagers capped the scoring binge in the eighth with a three-run home run high and deep to right off the bat of Glines. It was his first dinger of the season.

Great Falls starter Aron McRee was sensational on the mound. McRee (2-0) notched the victory with eight scoreless innings and just one earned run allowed on five hits. He struck out three and walked none. McRee retired 14 straight Osprey batters between the second and seventh innings. It was the deepest outing by a Voyagers starting pitcher this season. Luis Madero took the loss for Missoula. Madero (0-2) lasted only two innings and gave up eight earned runs on seven hits with one strikeout and five walks. The Voyagers set a new season high in hits with 16. Jackson Glines led the offensive barrage with a 4-for-6 night, six RBIs, and three runs scored. Alex Call, Brady Conlan, and Nate Nolan all collected two hits. Andy Yerzy had a two-hit game for the Osprey.

Great Falls wraps up its series in Missoula Monday night at 7:05. The Voyagers return to Centene Stadium for a seven-game home stand starting July 13th. For ticket and promotional information, visit www.gfvoyagers.com or call 406-452-5311.

Courtesy: Great Falls Voyagers