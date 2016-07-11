Missoula's Trisha Drobeck Wins Fourth Missoula Marathon Women's Title

The 10th running of the Missoula marathon was held in Missoula on Sunday morning, and over 4,000 runners participated in the half or full races. Runners had perfect conditions as the rain held and the temperature was cool. Geofrey Terer from Colorado Springs, Colorado won the men's division with a time of two hours and 27 minutes. He took the lead at the 14th mile mark and never looked back. Missoula's own, Trisha Drobeck, won her record fourth Missoula marathon women's title as she crossed the finish line at two hours and 48 minutes in a race she led for most of the 26 miles. Drobeck was proud to win her home city's marathon.

"You know winning four times is just exceptionally special. I know I sound like a broken record, but I love this town and I love this race even more, so to come out and win a fourth time is pretty much what I hoped for and I'm really excited about that," said women's marathon runner Trisha Drobeck.

