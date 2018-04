The Electric City Outlaws made it to the championship round of the Senior Babe Ruth State Baseball tournament on Sunday, which they played the Missoula Pioneers. The Outlaws lost to the Pioneers in the first game 11-2. Since this was a double elimination tournament and that was the Outlaws first lost, both teams would play each other in the rematch. The Electric City Outlaws came out victorious with a 10-0 win over the Pioneers to become back to back State champions.