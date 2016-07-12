UGF Women's Basketball Holds Summer Camp

Argos senior center and former Great Falls High basketball product, Brice Henning has been in the shoes of these basketball campers.

"I went to the camp when I was younger because I'm local. I was probably like eighth grade. I started going here and I went here every year, then I went to school here," said senior center Brice Henning.

Now, she's giving back to the community as a camp coach.

"It was nice to change perspective from player to a coach and get to see how Coach Bill gets to run the camps and everything so it's a nice transition," said senior center Brice Henning.

Fellow teammate Stephanie McDonagh is a camp coach too and says she's helping the kids with basic shooting techniques and controlling their footwork.

"We do work a lot on your balance, eyes, elbow, follow through. I think a lot of it is their footwork at this point because they're catching the ball and traveling, but we got to say hey slow down you don't have to go 100 miles an hour right now but later on this week you can," said McDonagh.

The next generation of ball players is finding the training to be helpful.

"I do double dribbles a lot so they're trying to teach me to not do double dribbles and it's kind of helping," said camper Aila Wood.

"It helps me because I kind don't know everything about basketball and I kind of need help with it, and I haven't really don't really much," said camper Jordan Ketcham.

"I like all the coaches. They're really nice, and I like the games that we play," said camper Morgan Ketcham



It's camps like these that argos head Coach Bill Himmelberg may find his future talent.

"There might be some future Lady Argos here in the gym," said head coach Himmelberg.

His current ones are relishing in their new roles.

"I remember going to camp at their age. To help like fuel their passion to the game is just really awesome," said junior guard Stephanie McDonagh.

"I feel like it's every players dream. You want to pass on what you do. I know a lot of these kids because I've been around so long. It's nice. I know their siblings and I know their parents. It's nice to help them along you know," said Henning.

Just like it helped Henning get to where she is today

