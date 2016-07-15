Carroll Saints Host Volleyball Camp

The Carroll Saints volleyball team held a four day summer camp at the PE center in Helena. About 100 kids between fourth and twelfth grade graced the campus. Some of the campers came from far North as Alaska and as far East as New Hampshire. Carroll head volleyball coach Maureen Boyle went over the basics of bump, set and spike. Beyond the fundamentals, Coach Boyle saw the four-day camp as a way to help prepare these young athletes for life.

"Be your own person here at camp. A lot these girls are staying away from home on campus here for the first time. I would at least like them to feel like they learned something here, not just in the game of volleyball but in life," said head volleyball coach Maureen Boyle.