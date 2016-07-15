Great Falls Voyagers Win at Home Against Orem, Highlights 7/14

The Voyagers posted their first shutout win of the season in a 2-0 victory over the Orem Owlz to even the series Thursday night at Centene Stadium.

With the win, Great Falls (14-12) snapped a brief two-game losing streak. The Voyagers pitching staff yielded its fewest hits in a game at just four, and it was the first error free game for Great Falls since June 25th.

The Voyagers scored the only run they would need in the second. Casey Schroeder led off with a bouncing double up the right field line. The next batter, Corey Zangari, extended his hitting streak to a season-high five games with a ground ball base hit to center that scored Schroeder.

Great Falls capped the scoring with a single mark in the fifth. Jake Jarvis was hit by a pitch leading off the inning. Sam Dexter moved Jarvis to second with a sacrifice bunt. With two outs, Frank Califano scored Jarvis on a single up the middle into center.

Orem (16-10) threatened in the sixth after three consecutive walks loaded the bases. A splendid 6-3 double play turned by Mitch Roman quelled the opportunity. The Owlz lead-off man reached in the ninth but was left stranded at third.

Chris Comito had his longest outing of the season in posting the win for Great Falls. Comito (1-1) lasted seven innings and scattered four hits with three strikeouts and four walks. Brandon Glazer suffered the loss for Orem. Glazer (1-2) worked five innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits with one strikeout and no walks. Jaider Rocha earned his second save of the season for the Voyagers. Rocha pitched the final two innings and did not allow a hit with one strikeout and one walk. The two teams combined for only nine hits on the night. Orem finished 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. It was the shortest game either team has played so far this season. It clocked in at two hours and five minutes.

Great Falls continues its seven-game home stand Friday night with the rubber match against Orem. First pitch is set for 7 o’clock. The next home series starts Saturday against Grand Junction and runs through Tuesday. For ticket and promotional information, visit www.gfvoyagers.com or call 406-452-5311.

Courtesy: Great Falls Voyagers