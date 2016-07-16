Steve Arpin Competes at Electric City Speedway in Great Falls

It was a exciting night of racing in Great Falls as the late models took the track at the Electric City raceway for the first and only time this summer. Canadian Steve Arpin, who's raced on many major circuits, including the nationwide series and Global Rally-Cross, took the wheel in the 'Billings Bulls Late model' and the 'Loen-Bro' modified. Arpin has been to Great Falls before and he was excited to be back.

"This is honestly the most fun getting back here to my roots and getting to see everyone that I grew up racing with and just slinging some dirt out here tonight. It's going to be wild. Anytime you are at the race track, it's all about bragging rights, and if we get lucky to win some money, that's just a bonus. Honestly, it was so cool to walk through the pits when I got here, seeing the Canadian license plates. Seeing some of the people I got to race with back in the day in North Canada," said Steve Arpin.