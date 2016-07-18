Voyagers Alex Call 'Called Up to Kannapolis; Voyagers Defeat Rockies at Home, Highlights 7/17

Great Falls Voyagers outfielder Alex Call has moved up the ranks in the Chicago White Sox's organization, as the outfielder was called up to play for the class A affiliate, the Kannapolis intimidators. Call joins fellow Voyagers teammates to include catcher Nate Nolan and pitchers Max Beatty and Ben Wright. During Call's time with the Coyagers he batted at .308 with 17 runs battend in and three home runs. In addition, Call was selected in the third round of the 2016 major league baseball draft by the Chicago White Sox's before he was brought down to play with their pioneer league affiliate, the Great Falls Voyagers.

-----

The Voyagers bounced back from an extra-inning loss to Grand Junction the night before with a rousing 3-1 victory over the Rockies Sunday afternoon at Centene Stadium.

With the win, Great Falls (15-14) halted a brief two-game losing streak and improved to 2-3 on the current home stand. The Voyagers remain 3.5 games back of first-place Billings in the Pioneer League North Division after the Mustangs won their season-high sixth straight Sunday.

The Voyagers used a dominating pitching performance from 2nd round draft pick Alec Hansen to set the tone. In his Great Falls debut, Hansen retired the first 11 Grand Junction (13-15) batters he faced. He struck out seven of the first nine, including the side in the third. Hansen went four innings and gave up just one hit with eight strikeouts and one walk. He struck out five in a row at one point.

Great Falls scored all it would need in the fifth. Casey Schroeder led off the inning with a double up the left-field line. With two outs, Frank Califano walked to put two men on. Jackson Glines then smoked a double on a liner up the right field side that scored both base runners for a 2-0 lead. The Voyagers added one more in the seventh. Sam Dexter led off with a line drive single to center. Back-to-back walks of Glines and Aaron Schnurbusch loaded the bases. Brady Conlan made it 3-0 with a sacrifice fly out deep to right. Grand Junction managed just a ninth-inning run for the final margin.

The Voyagers outhit the Rockies 10-to-6. Great Falls had just its second error free game since June 25th. On the mound, Adam Panayotovich posted his first relief victory of the season. Panayotovich (2-4) worked four scoreless innings and gave up three hits with two strikeouts and one walk. Ty Culbreth took the loss for Grand Junction. Culbreth (0-2) lasted five innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Lane Hobbs recorded his second save of the season for the Voyagers. Hobbs pitched in the ninth and yielded one earned run on two hits.

Corey Zangari, Casey Schroeder, and Sam Dexter all had two-hit games. Zangari extended his hitting streak to a season-high eight games. Schroeder and Dexter each scored a run. Jackson Glines had the double with two RBIs in the fifth. For the Rockies, Colton Welker and Vince Fernandez each posted two hits.

Great Falls continues its seven-game home stand Monday night with the third of four against Grand Junction. First pitch is set for 7 o’clock. The home series runs through Tuesday night. For ticket and promotional information, visit www.gfvoyagers.com or call 406-452-5311.

Courtesy: Great Falls Voyagers