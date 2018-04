Highlights and scores from the various legion baseball games held on Saturday, July 23, 2016.

Western A District Tournament:

Bitterroot Red Sox - 9 vs. Glacier Twins - 2

Southern A District Tournament:

#3 Helena Reps - 6 vs. #1 Dillon Cubs - 5

#3 Helena Reps - 8 vs. #2 Belgrade Bandits - 8

AA Legion Baseball:

Game 1: Bozeman Bucks - 6 vs. Billings Scarlets -2

Game 2: Bozeman Bucks - 4 vs. Billings Scarlets - 6

Missoula Mavericks - 4 vs. Lethbridge Elks - 3