Great Falls Chargers AA Baseball Team Season Comes to End After Falling Short for State Bid

The Great Falls Chargers season came to an end this weekend, and the team's chance to play at this year's AA Legion state baseball tournament was over. There was a three way tie between the Chargers, Bozeman and Butte for the eighth spot. Ultimately, the Bozeman Bucks received the bid to play at state in just a few days in Missoula at Lindborg-Cregg Field. George Haegele, the general chairman of Legion baseball for Montana and Alberta, told SWX Montana on the phone on Sunday that the decision to give Bozeman the bid was based upon each team's one loss record against the other competition in the field. He further stated that all three teams involved in the three way tie lost to the number one seed Missoula Mavericks, and the number three seed, the Lethbridge Elks. However, the deciding factor was when Bozeman beat the number two seed Billings Scarlets in the first game of the double header on Saturday, which then gave the Bozeman Bucks that final spot at this year's state tourney. The AA Legion Baseball tournament is schedule for Thursday, July 26, 2016 to Saturday, July 30, 2016.