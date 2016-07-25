7/24: Northern, Western and Southern A District Legion Baseball Tournament Final Scores

Final scores from the Northern, Western and Southern A District Legion baseball tournaments that ended on Sunday, July 24, 2016.

Northern A District Tournament Final Scores:

Loser Out Game: #1 Lewistown Redbirds - 10 vs. #4 Medicine Hat Knights - 12

Championship Game: #2 Vauxhall Spurs - 14 vs. #4 Medicine Hat Knights - 4

* Vauxhall Spurs and the Great Falls Chargers Advance to State A Legion Baseball Tournament

Western A District Tournament Final Score:

Championship Game: Bitterroot Red Sox - 23 vs. Glacier Twins - 2

* Both teams advance to the State A Legion Baseball Tournament

Southern A District Tournament Final Scores:

#6 Livingston Braves - 14 vs. #2 Belgrade Bandits - 8