7/25: Legion A State Baseball Tournament Schedule

2016 Legion A State Tournament July 27 - Aug 1

July 27 - Wednesday - Day 0

State banquet at Heritage Inn @ 6PM

Coaches meeting after banquet

July 28 - Thursday - Day 1 - All games at Centene

Game 1 - 10 AM Vauxhall Spurs (N1) v Belgrade Bandits (S2)

Game 2 - 1 PM Laurel Dodgers (E1) v Glacier Twins (W2)

Game 3 - 4 PM Bitterroot Red Sox (W1) v Billings Cardinals (E2)

Opening ceremonies @ approx 6:45.

Teams lineup in the patio area on 1st base area.

N1 & S2 - between 2nd and 3rd

E1 & W2 - between 3rd and home

S1 & N2 - between home and 1st

W1 & E2 - between 1st and 2nd

Game 4 - 7 PM Livingston Braves (S1) vs Great Falls Chargers (N2)

July 29 - Friday - Day 2

Game 5 - 10 AM Loser Game 1 vs Loser Game 3 - Loser out @ Don Olson

Game 6 - 10 AM Loser Game 2 vs Loser Game 4 - Loser out @ Centene

Game 7 - 1 PM Winner Game 1 vs Winner Game 3 @ Centene

Game 8 - 4 PM Winner Game 2 vs Winner Game 4 @ Centene

July 30 - Saturday - Day 3

Game 9 - 10 AM Winner Game 6 vs Loser Game 7 - Loser out @ Centene

Game 10 - 1 PM Winner Game 5 vs Loser Game 8 - Loser out @ Don Olson

Game 11 - 7 PM Winner Game 7 vs Winner Game 8 - Semifinals @ Centene

July 31 - Sunday - Day 4 -

Game 12 - 1 PM Winner Game 9 vs Winner Game 10 - Loser out @ Centene

Game 13 - 4 PM Winner Game 12 vs Loser Game 11 - Loser out @ Centene

August 1 - Monday - Day 5

Game 14 - 1 PM Winner Game 11 vs Winner Game 13 - Championship @ Centene

Game 15 Winner Game 14 vs Loser Game 14 - (if necessary) @ Centene

Field locations:

Centene Stadium

1015 25th St N

Great Falls, MT 59401

Don Olson

1200 17th Ave South

Great Falls, MT 59401

**coin toss will be held before the beginning of each game to determine home and away team - per George Hagaele - Legion A Chairman**