Fairfield's Natalie Klinker Talks About Verbal Commitment to Play Basketball at Idaho

Back in May, Fairfield Eagles, now senior foward, Natalie Klinker says she verbally committed to play basketball at the University of Idaho when she graduates from high school. Klinker, a tremendous force on the Eagles girls basketball team was name District 1B First Team All-Conference and Class B All-State during her junior year. Natalie says she chose the University of Idaho because it offers her major of veterinary science, as she aspires to be a veterinarian. Back to basketball, Klinker is looking forward to her next endeavour and the upcoming high school season.

"I'm just excited. I picked this school because I like the coaches and the girls a lot and the culture around there. Definitely getting a state championship. That's a big goal of mind, and working on things that I need for the college level so," said senior foward Natalie Klinker.