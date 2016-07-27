Great Falls Chargers Prepare for Legion A State Baseball Tournament on Thursday

The Great Falls Charges will host this year's Legion A State baseball tournament, which begins Thursday. The Charges held its second practice on Tuesday. Great Falls is fresh off of a bittersweet district tournament run this past weekend... As they lost in the in loser's bracket to Fort Macleod. The players and coaches were the first to admit their play did not live up to expectations. However, as the host team, the Chargers got an automatic bid to this week's state tournament. Manager Ed McNamee and his players know this is their second chance to prove to everyone they belong.

"This is a fighting team. They're good in terms of their resiliency. We won nine out of our last eleven going into District tournament. We really wanted to go a little deeper. The benefit is that the mistakes we made last weekend. We get an immediate chance to correct them," said team manager Ed McNamee.

"I think it will be good for us to go to the state tournament. It'll help us out to see where we're at as a team. We want to expect to win and play good as a team and come together as one," said catcher Alan Laracque.

The Legion A state baseball tournament starts on Thursday, July 28, 2016 with the opening ceremony at 6:45 p.m., right before the Great Falls Chargers and Livingston Braves play at 7:00 p.m. The first four games of the tourney will be held at Centene Stadium in Great Falls.